Reverend Wayne E. Moncrief passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Tranquility Hospice in Austell.
Born in Lavonia, he was the oldest son of the late Deuel and Josephine Moncrief. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Louise Moncrief Evans.
Reverend Moncrief pastored churches in Georgia at Crossroads Worship Center Church of God in Commerce, Eastanollee Church of God, Attapulgus Church of God and Rocky Ford Church of God. He served as associate pastor at several churches and evangelized in Georgia and Florida. Reverend Moncrief was a minister for over 60 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Miriam; sons and daughters-in-love, Jody and Sharon Moncrief, Colonial Heights, Va., and Bobby and Wendy Moncrief, Hiram; grandchildren, Ashley Moncrief, Aisley (Jonathon) Newton, Austin, Brock and Alyssa Moncrief, Riley (Josie) Davis, Alexa Davis and Kayla and Eric (Kereema) Gittens; great-granddaughter, Lily Newton; brothers and sisters, Tony (Margaret) Moncrief, Lavonia, Bernice Akin, Carnesville, Kathryn (David) Certain, Lavonia, Michael Moncrief, Gainesville, and Phillip (Sheila) Moncrief, Bowersville. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Worship Center Church of God with the Reverends Gary Thompson and Lamar Hansard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crossroads Worship Center Church of God for debt reduction of the building loan.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
