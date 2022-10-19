ALTO - Reverend Wayne Phillip Strickland, 82, Alto, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, after a prolonged illness.
Born on March 30, 1940, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late James Grover and Lillie Mae Shuler Strickland. Rev. Strickland was a Vietnam Veteran where he served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force. He then obtained a Sociology degree from Truett McConnell College. He became an ordained minister and later retired from the U.S Postal Service, as a letter carrier.
In his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors and working in his garden. He also enjoyed cooking, and especially spending time with his granddaughters. He is described by his family as having a wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Stephens Strickland; brother, Ronnie Strickland; and sister, Sandra Allison.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda Lemon, Arthur “Art” Strickland and Emily McConnell; granddaughters, Tiffany Storey, Lauren Lemon, Kirby Lemon and Rosemary Van Dyke; sister, Elizabeth Gooch; and numerous extended relatives and friends.
Graveside service: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Lula, with the Rev. Len Land officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory, to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, S.D. 57325, 1-800-341-2235, or Northeast Georgia Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
