COMER - Rhonda Sue Fouche, 61, Comer, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cobb Healthcare Center.

Ms. Fouche was born in Athens to the late Willard and Myrtle Palmer Fouche. In addition to her parents, Ms. Fouche was also preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley and Dennis Fouche.

Ms. Fouche is survived by her sisters, Cathy Brain, Nicholson, Connie Wilkes, Jefferson, Cindy Rogers, Wilmington, Del., and Becky Skelton, Braselton; brothers, David Fouche, Jefferson, and Tim Fouche, Nicholson.

Graveside service: Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Howington Cemetery with Don Watkins officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 22-28

