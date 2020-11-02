day

ATHENS - Rhonda Sue Lavender Day, 57, Athens (South Jackson community), entered into rest Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Mrs. Day was a homemaker and loving wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Emory Day Jr., Athens; daughter, Malessa Nicole Nash; step-son, D.J. Day; step-daughter; Charity Day; and grandsons, Jackson Nash, Timothy Nash and Mason Nash.

No services are planned at this time

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

