JEFFERSON - Richard Allen Ray, 77, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Mr. Ray was born November 19, 1945 in Columbus, a son of the late Jack Lynn Ray and Inez Violet Stewart Ray.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Jefferson Motor Company and was an avid Georgia "Bulldog" fan.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jo Ray; daughters, Julie Venable and husband, Eric, and Kelly Wingfield, all of Jefferson; brother, Steve Ray, Douglasville; grandchildren, Anthony Wingfield, Abbie Venable, Jack Venable, Bryson Wingfield and Chase Wingfield.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama, with the Rev. Jack Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City, Alabama, is in charge of arrangement. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shphenixcity.com for the Ray family.
