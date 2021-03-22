HOSCHTON - Richard Allen Schuman Sr., 87, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mr. Schuman was born May 13, 1933 in Danville, Illinois. He was the son of the late Frank William Schuman and Josephine Albertine Wilhelmenia (Stuebe) Schuman. Along with his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death, five weeks prior, by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Ann (Martin) Schuman.
He was a member of Buford First United Methodist Church. Dick retired from AT&T after 38 years of service.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children Richard Allen Schuman Jr. (Kim), William Craig Schuman (Cathy) and Terri Suzanne Waterhouse (Russell). He had seven grandchildren, Joshua Harris Schuman (Andrea), Jennifer Lynn Williams, Adam Craig Schuman, Chelsea Meagan Peek (Kevin), Kayla Maren Hinton (Randy), Amanda Leigh Benevedo (John) and Austin Allen Schuman. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Christian Isaiah Schuman, Aidan Joshua Schuman, Emma Rae Waterhouse, Luke Russell Waterhouse, Bailee Rose Benevedo, James Brody Schuman, Lauren Nicole Hinton, Jaxon Edward Hinton, Xander Reid Hinton and Lincoln Allen Peek.
Celebration of life services for both Dick and Barbara will be held together at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
