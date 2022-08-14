ALTO - Richard Alston Kimsey, 85, Alto, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 of natural causes.

Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff.

He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the partner of Ben Epps. Together, they achieved the first monoplane flight in America in the early morning hours of August 28, 1909.

Richard's lifelong interest was engineering, and he was an artisan and craftsman in many fields.

He is survived by his wife, Anne De Angelis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 14-20

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.