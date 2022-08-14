ALTO - Richard Alston Kimsey, 85, Alto, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 of natural causes.
Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff.
He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the partner of Ben Epps. Together, they achieved the first monoplane flight in America in the early morning hours of August 28, 1909.
Richard's lifelong interest was engineering, and he was an artisan and craftsman in many fields.
He is survived by his wife, Anne De Angelis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
