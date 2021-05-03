HULL - Richard Barrett, 85, Hull, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Barrett was born in Lula to the late Frank and Beulah Savage Barrett. Mr. Barrett was retired from Madison County Road Department, was a member of Little Country Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barrett was also preceded in death by his sons, Wayne and Steve Barrett; and brothers, Bobby and Willis Barrett.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife, Lula Virginia Elrod Barrett, Hull; daughter, Melissa McDaniel, Hull; son, Doug Barrett, Hull; brother, Johnny Barrett, Macon; sisters, Nizzie Mae Barrett, Commerce, Judy Baxter, Hull, Mary Lou Wynn, Hull, Betty Bennett, Helen, and Birdie Bagwell, Commerce.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Austin McDaniel officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
