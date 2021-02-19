WINDER - Richard Dana McDonald, 62, of Winder, passed away on Sunday evening, February 14, 2021.
Dana was born on October 31, 1958 to the late Harry McCord McDonald Sr. and Marcelle Cochran Mcdonald. He was an operations manager at RAI Steel in Athens. Dana has worked at RAI for the past 25 years. Prior to that, he was a welder at Thrall Car.
In his personal life, Dana loved to shoot sporting clays and trap at Cherokee Gun Club and Athens Rifle Club. He was also a member of the Woodville Hunting Club where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his beloved wife. Dana was a three-time champion of the Jackson EMC Clays and Ques shooting event. He was also a loyal Atlanta Falcons fan and an avid Harley Davidson rider. Dana was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Mr. McDonald is preceded in death by his father, Harry McCord McDonald Sr., Winder; his mother, Marcelle Cochran McDonald, Winder; and his brother, Harry McCord McDonald Jr., Winder.
Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife, Anita Lowe McDonald, Winder; his son, Richard Austin McDonald (Sydney McDonald), Hoschton; his daughter, Kelsey Nicole Matthews (Jeff Matthews), Jefferson; step-son, Matthew James Fouts (Billie Jo Fouts), Jefferson; his sister, Gail McDonald Greeson (Jon Greeson), Winder; Mason, Rhett, and Lennon McDonald, Audrey Matthews, Zain, Naomi, and Madeline Fouts; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Hinson officiating. Following the service, Mr. McDonald will be cremated.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
