MAYSVILLE - Richard Dewain “Dickie” Vail, 66, Maysville, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Vail was born in Bastrop, La. to the late I.W. and Elsie Townsend Vail. He was a member of The Grove and a partner in Panel Truss.
Mr. Vail is survived by his wife, Leslie Jones Vail, Maysville; daughters, Melissa Lowe (Ty), Baldwin, and Laura Brice (Joshua), Lula; sisters, Brenda Menotti (David), Pine Bluff, Ark., and Linda Macheras (Dean), Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Braeden Lowe, Zach Lowe, Kasey Lowe and Everly Brice; and father-in-law, Rev. Clyde Jones.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Grove with the Revs. Jeff Appling, John Wood and Brent Lord officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Grove Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forever Family or Grove Missions: 1702 Grove Level Rd., Maysville, Ga. 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
