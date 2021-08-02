Richard E. “Rick” Ayers, 67, cherished husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Rick was a Veteran of the United States Army and was employed for over 25 years at LTM Textile Resources as the business development manager. He attended Attica Baptist Church and was a member of Living Stone Fellowship. Rick was an avid University of Georgia football fan and most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Francis Ayers and Leo Nell Ayers.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Michele Ayers; three children, Andy Ayers (Jessica), Jennie Owen Van Houten (Ryan) and Jeremiah Pike-Ayers; five grandchildren, Riley Ayers, Tyler Ayers, Karsyn Van Houten, Owen Van Houten and Nicholas Asa Pike; one uncle, Bobby Ayers; and his beloved cat, Luna.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Attica Baptist Church with the Rev. Shane Moore officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Attica Baptist Church, 4352 Lebanon Church Road, Athens, Ga. 30607 or March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
