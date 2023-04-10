ELBERTON - Richard Everette House, 94, Elberton and formerly of Carlton, husband of 68 years to the late Mae Chapman House, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. House was born in Quitman County on January 9, 1929, the youngest child of the late Robert Fulton House and Gladys Echols House. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Clint King; and his sister, Miriam House.
He graduated from Tignall High School and served his country faithfully in the United States Navy in Korea. Richard retired after 45+ years as a truck driver and was a farmer who particularly enjoyed bailing hay and tending to his cattle.
Mr. House was a member of Carlton Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He was also a member of the Georgia Cattleman’s Association, the Georgia Young Farmers Association, and the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #23.
Survivors include his children, John E. House, Elberton, Brenda H. and Ray King, Carlton, and Linda H. and Trey Dean, Bogart; grandchildren, Stephanie House, Michael House and Allison Dean; great-grandchildren, Bailey Yarbrough, Bentley House, Rylan House and Braxton House; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, April 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the graveside in the Carlton City Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Adams officiating.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Carlton City Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 56, Carlton, Ga. 30627.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Richard Everette House. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
