WINDER - Richard Grady "Ricky" Peppers, 69, Winder, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Ricky was born in Barrow County on July 20, 1952. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy while on the USS John F. Kennedy.
Ricky was a loan officer with First American Bank in Winder after having been a faithful employee of the Peoples Bank. Ricky also owned and operated Rick's Home Furnishings for 10 years. Early on, he enjoyed serving his community through the Winder Jaycees, the Winder Optimist, later joining the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, the Historical Preservation Board, and supporting the Boys and Girls Club and various food programs serving Barrow County.
Ricky was part of one of "Winder's best ball teams". He enjoyed vintage cars and classics of Rock 'n' Roll, Soul, R&B and Motown. He also enjoyed helping others and watching his grandchildren grow and participate in all they do. Ricky was a proud Papa, husband, father and friend.
Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Elder Peppers Baker; and father, Hughlan Grady Peppers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; his sons, Kyle Peppers and Cory (Maritza) Peppers; grandchildren, Devika Peppers and Dason Peppers; bonus grandchild, Eisley Geiger and her parents Nick and Jenn Geiger; three brothers, Larry, Steve (Kathy) and Jimmy (Sonya); his father-in-law, Ben Landreth; step-father, Robert Baker; uncle, David (Kathy) Elder; aunt, Eva Elder; sisters-in-law, Mary (Jay) Owen, Sara (Phil) McDonald and Grace Johnson; brother-in-law, Robert Landreth; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with Mike Holcomb officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 14, 2022 between 2 and 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Ricky Peppers may be made to St. Anthony's Episcopal Church, Boys & Girls Club of Winder Barrow County, or Feeding Barrow.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
