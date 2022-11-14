Richard Harold Garrett Sr., lifelong resident of Dark Corner, Oconee County, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Oconee County, on Garrett Road, on November 18, 1925, to Charlie J. Garrett and Mary Sims Garrett. He was one of eight children. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Kathryn Betty Garrett, for over 69 years. He was a proud and admirable father to his children. He loved his family, friends, and work with all his heart. No matter how successful he became, he remained a humble, generous and wise man to family and friends alike.
Harold and his wife founded their family business, Garrett Paving Company, in 1957. In 1971, they founded their second business, Garrett Properties (Mi Casa Apartments, Garrett Lakeside and AAA Mobile Home Park). He also developed two neighborhoods, Harrowford and Planter’s Ridge, in North Oconee.
However, before founding any of his businesses, Harold enjoyed building engines and working on cars. He was also an amazing and tough race car driver during the beginnings of racing. He was a beloved fan of NASCAR and took great pleasure in tuning into any station that played “Classic Country Music.” Harold and Betty also enjoyed their membership in the Athens Antique Car Club for many years.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Betty Garrett; his parents; his sisters, Anne Downs, Montine Hammond, Peggy Kendrick and Evelyn Huff; and brothers, W.C. and Grady Garrett.
He is survived by his sister, Claire G. McDougald; his daughters, Brenda (Bruce) Tuten, Kathy (Ed) Berry, Patti Bernstein (Jimmy-deceased) and special friend, Mark Ruehle; sons, Chuck (Susie) Garrett and Rick (Angie) Garrett; eight grandchildren, Rick Bernstein, Mary Kate B. Day, Susan B. Ward, Jennifer B. Thwreatt, Charlie Garrett, Victoria G. Chapman, Samuel Garrett and Alison M. Garcia; five step-grandchildren: Lora B. Cooley, Robin B. Dance, Jason Bernstein, Blake Haagen and Kandace G. Finney; 14 great-grandchildren, Anna Carlyle, Andy Day, Elliot Gram and Rosie Garrett, Nolah and Charlotte Gordon, Alyson and Brooklyn Sewell, Naomi and Fiona Ward, Vaia Combs, Grayson, Isabela and Lily Garcia; eight step-great-grandchildren, Lila Kate Cooley, Abby C. Day, Rachel, Thomas and Stephen Dance, Callie Bernstein, Quinn and Blair Haagen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Davison officiating and interment will follow the funeral at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Eagle Ranch, Chestnut Mountain, Ga.
