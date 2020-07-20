Richard Harry Gebelein, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
He was born in Philadelphia, Penn. to Charles and Stella (Slocum) Gebelein and was the youngest of two children.
Richard grew up in Philadelphia and attended Girard College School for Boys. After school, he worked at Moore Products Company in Springhouse, Penn. as a mechanical engineer. He had a long and industrious career there for over 35 years and retired as VP/General Manager Sales and Engineering. In addition to his daytime work, Richard was Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Montgomeryville, Township, Penn. and Police Commissioner for 16 years.
After retirement, he and his wife moved to Ocala, Fla. where he worked as a real estate agent and did community theater. In 2004 they moved from Florida to Georgia where they lived with his daughter in Braselton.
He was a trained operatic singer and loved plays and musicals. He had many leading rolls at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Penn. and several well-known community theaters. Richard also enjoyed skiing, scuba diving and sailing.
Richard Gebelein is survived by his son, Rick Gebelein and his wife Barb; daughter-in-law Cindy Gebelein; son, Kenny Gebelein and his wife Amy; daughter, Patti and husband Bruce Carnilgia; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Bandit and Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Leonora; his son, Steven; and his brother, Charles.
A Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Yeadon, Penn. on Monday, August 10, 2020.
A Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Yeadon, Penn. on Monday, August 10, 2020.
