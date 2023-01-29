BETHLEHEM - Richard James Gilmore, 77, Bethlehem passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Mr. Gilmore was born December 14, 1945 in the Bronx, New York, to the late Howard Stephen and Grace Halpin Gilmore. Richard was an avid fisherman, a skilled pool player and loved to be at the lake. He was always dressed to the nines. Richard was a 12-year Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and enjoyed a 32-year career at General Motors. He was a great father and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Richard Gilmore is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K. Gilmore; and sister Georgianna Rogalewski.
Richard is survived by his ex-wife, Marianne K. Gilmore; his children, Jennifer Gilmore, Christine (Michael) Maner, Anne-Marie (Shannon Pope) Gilmore, Chris (Michelle) Cargile, Victoria (Brian Gordon) Gilmore and Christina Galasso; grandchildren, Haley Rogers, Samuel Gilmore, Lauren Williams, Kaitlyn DeHayes, Jayme Arsenault, Brian Gordon Jr., Richard Pope, Jake Gilmore, Benjamin Gordon, Brianna Gilmore, Zachery Gilmore, Paul Pope, Cheryl Pope and Michael Gordon; great-grandchildren, Isabella Rogers, Zander Smith, Christian Biggers and Zeus Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In