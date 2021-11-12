HULL - Richard Kirk Holloway, 77, Hull, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Born in North Carolina, he was a son of the late James Lee Holloway and Dorothy Elaine Lewter. Mr. Holloway was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served as an MP. He had a lifetime career in sales from Abbott Labs, Oral-B and Alberto-Culver and also worked for Delta and Eastern Airlines and retired from the DeKalb County School System.
Mr. Holloway was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church and was a member of Gideons International. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach. Fondly known as “Papa Kirk”, he enjoyed watching high school football and most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his wife and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Janie Liles.
Survivors include his wife, Irma Holloway; three children, Kim Shupe (Chris), Chip Holloway (Kristi) and Lynn “Honey” Sirmans (Chris); one brother, David Holloway; seven grandchildren, Christian and Christie-Marie Shupe, Douglas and Tess Holloway and Nathaniel, Kirklynn and Ryleigh Sirmans; brother-in-law, Doug Peters (Kathy); two nieces, Annalise and Madison Peters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to any of the following charities: Hope Memory Care Center, In Memory of Kirk Holloway, 1200 Winder Highway, Dacula, Ga. 30019; Agape Hospice Care Foundation, In Memory of Richard Kirk Holloway, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, Ga. 30101; or The Gideons International, In Honor of Richard Kirk Holloway, P.O. Box 2242, Lilburn, Ga. 30048.
Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
