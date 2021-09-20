JEFFERSON - Richard Lee Danzey, 87, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Heritage of Athens.
Mr. Danzey was born in Homestead, Fla. to the late Lee Boykin and Velma Jane Harkness Danzey. Mr. Danzey was retired from Bell South, was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Danzey is survived by his wife, Margaret Monette Watts Danzey, Jefferson; daughters, Kay Rutherford and Vicki Dillow, both of Jefferson; son, Mark Danzey, Johns Creek; brother, Lee Danzey, Mashpee, Mass.; sister, Loretta Avant, Arcadia, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Danzey officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
