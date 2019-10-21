JEFFERSON - Richard Lee Hall, 83, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, October 18, 2019.
Mr. Hall was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, the son of the late Joy and Lucille Brown Hall, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder, served his county in the U.S. Marine Corp and was retired from Meadow Gold Wholesale Food Distributors.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Juanita Thaggard Hall, Jefferson; nine children, Debbie Ketterer and her husband Doug, Lafayette, Ind., Robin Carr-Smith, Jefferson, Rhonda Carpenter, Lafayette, Ind., Connie Schroeder and her husband Darrel, Beatrice, Neb., Aaron Scott Manders, Dawsonville, Thomas Andrew Manders, Hollywood, Fla., Michael Hall and his wife Jackie, Lafayette, Ind., William Victor Manders, Winder, and Jill Anita Manders, Winder; grandchildren; Eric Ketterer and his companion Megan, Whitney Marsh, Blake Ketterer, Denise Behrends and her husband Brad, Trisha Diekman and her husband Nate, Andi Lear and her companion Nena, Michael Hall, Nathan Hall, Zach Hall and his companion Lexi, Jesse Hall, Maggie Hall, Olivia Hall, William Phillip Manders, Noah Andrew Manders, Jesse Tyler Manders, Madison Leigh Manders, Katie Lauren Manders, Chandler Jacob Manders, Riley Scott Manders, Carroll Piper Smith and Roman Zachary Smith; and great-grandchildren, Kline and Sloan Marsh, Callen and Kiptyn Behrends, Lucy, Liam and Troy Diekman.
Memorial service: Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Chandler and Dr. James Ferguson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 21, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Flowers are to be omitted, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Suite 108-383, Athens, Ga., 30606, or to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Dr., Suite C, Athens, Ga., 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
