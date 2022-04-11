JEFFERSON - Richard Lee, 80, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mr. Lee was born in Winder, a son of the late Carl Sheridan and the late Annie Bell Lee Wright. Mr. Lee retired from Johns Manville Corporation. In addition to his parents Mr. Lee is preceded by his wife Nellie Faye “Little Gal” Gaines Lee; sister, Margaret Deadwyler; and son-in-law, Terry Bruce.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Bruce, Hoschton, and Lynn Gray (Kimsey Sr.), Pendergrass; five grandchildren, Amanda Bruce Truluck , Steven Bruce, Kimsey Gray Jr., (Rayshia), Casey Gray, Samantha Bock and David Bock; eight great-grandchildren, James, Noah and Jacob Truluck, Kayla and Steven Bruce, Ireland and Colton Gray and Sarah Bock; brother, Damon West; and one special brother, Dean Sailors.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Douglas Gaines officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kimsey Gray Jr., Casey Gray, David Bock, James, Noah and Jacob Truluck.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
