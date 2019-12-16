Richard "Rich" J. Kohus, 83, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on December 5, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Rich was born on April 10, 1936, the son of the late Edward H. Kohus and Ruth C. Kaufold Kohus. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward J. Kohus. Rich led a life of service.
As a member of the United States Army, he served in Vietnam and Germany. After his discharge, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a firefighter, but did rescue and underwater rescue, as well.
Rich worked tirelessly to help Georgia's veterans. For example, he served as a post commander in the American Legion and was a member of the original board of directors helping establish a homeless veterans shelter in Barrow County.
He was also a talented master carpenter and an avid fisherman who especially enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandsons.
Rich is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Menser Kohus; sons, Richard Scott (Janilyn) Kohus and Steven Paul (Karen) Kohus; grandsons, Joshua Grayson Kohus, Richard Matthew Duncan Kohus and Steven Collin Kohus; step-grandchildren, Anthony (Andrea) Ferrante, Angelica Ferrante and Alexis Ferrante; great-grandschildren, Haylee Fountaine, Novella Ferrante and Kyleigh Ferrante; brother-in-law, Marck C. (Margo) Menser; nieces; nephews; great-niece; great-nephews; aunts; uncles; counsins; and special, dear aunt, Pauline Greeney.
A faithful member of Corinth United Methodist Church, Winder, he loved his church and church family unconditionally.
Rich never knew a stranger and was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone; be it a family member, a long-time friend, or a new acquaintance. He loved people and they loved him in return.
His love of life, sense of humor, abundance of stories and ready smile could light up a room.
As a devoted husband, a proud and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, a loyal friend, or caring mentor, his was a life well lived.
Memorial service: Date and time to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Rich with a gift to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Veterans' Resource Center in Winder.
