STATHAM - Richard Sidney Cronic, 77, Statham, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Mr. Cronic was an active member of the Winder First Christian Church and the Athens Lions Club.
Mr. Cronic is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Virgil "H.V" Cronic Jr. and Marjorie Boyd Cronic; and a brother, Timothy Merril Cronic.
Mr. Cronic is survived by his sister, Elaine (Harry) Norton, Seneca, S.C.; brothers, David William "Billy" Cronic (Gordon Kay), Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Henry Virgil "Hank" Cronic III; great niece, Candice Frix, Rutlegde; and numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating. Burial will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed through the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.
No visitation will be held.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Cronic to the Winder First Christian Church at 275 N Fifth Ave., Winder, Ga. 30680.
