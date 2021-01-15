BRASELTON - Richard Thomas "Tom" Lott, 75, Braselton, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Tom was a truck driver and loved going fast. He grew up on a farm and enjoyed the farm life. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lucile Lott.

Survivors include his son, Ralph Thomas "Chip" Lott, Braselton; brothers, Bill Lott and Roger Lott, both of Braselton; nephew, Justin Lott and wife Genna; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Green officiating. Interment to follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

