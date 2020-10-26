NICHOLSON - Richard Wesley Whitener Sr., 77, Nicholson, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
His life is being celebrated by the large family he left behind: his loving wife, Jeanie Whitener; his daughters, Dena and her husband Greg Voyles, and Keri and her husband Gray Etheredge; his son, Wes Whitener and wife Erin; his brothers, Alan Whitener and wife Merrill, and Dail Melton and wife Paula; many grandchildren: including Gregory Voyles, Ariel and husband Tyler Beam, Charlie, John and Caroline Etheredge, Robin, Lucy and Nati Whitener; niece, Heather and husband Patrick Shue; nephews, JD and wife Ayumi Whitener, Jeff and Becca Whitener, Adam and Brooke Melton, and John and Joy Melton.
Richard was born on July 15, 1943 in Rock Hill, S.C., graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1961, and attended Clemson University. Richard was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart Jeanie for 57 years, never apart from her side. He was a responsible, caring and involved father, grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed. His eyesight prevented him from serving in the Air Force, despite being honored with a nomination to attend the academy from U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond.
He was a devoted citizen and active member of the community, participating in Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Staghorn Plantation Homeowners Association. He also served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, and was an avid Clemson fan. He retired from AT&T after 25 years, and again from Wachovia National Bank after 10 years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and church officer at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville for over 20 years.
The family would like to especially thank Tracey Clark at Home Instead Senior Care for her support and care during this time.
He is now rejoicing, reunited with the family that went before him: his parents, John and Jo Whitener; his sister, Sandy; and his brother Don.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Commerce.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 27, 20200 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Commerce officiated by Senior Pastor Carlton Allen.
Family to receive friends: Immediately after the service outside the church, weather permitting.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Richard’s memory to First Baptist Church in Commerce, Ga. at fbc-commerce.org/give.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In