ROYSTON - Richey Carey Brock, 63, Royston, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Brock was born in Commerce to the late J.C. and Sadie Gary Brock. Mr. Brock was a mobile home setter and attended New Grace Church.
Mr. Brock is survived by his wife, Melba Bowen Brock, Royston; son, Jason Brock (Tina), Royston; daughters, Chrystal Brock (Ken), Commerce, and Rebecca Appleby (Melvin), Commerce; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Cal Brock, Danielsville, Roger Brock, Nicholson, Todd Brock, Nicholson, and Terry Brock, Royston; and sister, Elaine Boleman, Royston.
Graveside service: Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. from the Howington Cemetery with Pastor Derek Anglin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
