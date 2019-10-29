COMER - Rickey Charles Martin, 61, Comer, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.

Mr. Martin was born in Athens, on September 3, 1958, son of the late Dewey Martin and the late Beria Coile Martin. He was a painter and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Stephens Martin; son, Cody Martin, Comer; daughters and son-in-law, Brittany and Robert Crowe, Comer, and Misty Tulp, Athens; and granddaughter, Madelyn Crowe.

Funeral service: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Conwell and Odis Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.

