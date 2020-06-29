MAYSVILLE - Rickey Howard Humphries, 65, Maysville entered heaven Saturday June 27, 2020 at his residence.
Rickey was born June 29, 1954 in Atlanta to the late Lewis Howard and Etta Merle England Humphries. He was retired as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Heath Humphries; and a brother, Tracy Monroe Humphries.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jean Humphries; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey Shane and Courtney Humphries; son, Kevin Ash; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Michael Rider; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Marvin Brown; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A host of other family also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Maxey Ladd officiating. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to current conditions please use social distancing for everyone’s protection.
Please share online condolences and memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Rickey Humphries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In