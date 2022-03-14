HULL - Rickey Prince Smith, 74, Hull, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Rickey was born August 16, 1947 to the late William Prince Smith and Sybil Forester Smith of Oglethorpe County. Rickey lived in Madison County for most of his life and was a member of Winterville First Baptist Church. He worked for Reliance Electric for 27 years and retired from Carrier.
Rickey was a huge fan of everything Georgia Bulldawgs; he held season football tickets from 1979 and attended every game he was able. He enjoyed NASCAR, camping with his family and fishing. He loved his girls, of course, but “his boys,” his grandson and great-grandson, held a special place in Papa’s heart.
Along with his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by his brother, L.J. Smith; and special cousin, Tommy King.
Rickey is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, June Hancock Smith; two daughters, Dee Smith and Melanie Smith Peiper (Lance); grandchildren, Samantha Smith (Corey Coker) and Robert Prince Peiper; great-grandson, Emerson Prince Coker; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hancock; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Ray (Randy) and Diane Korovas; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Colbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, N.Y. 10087 or at lls.org; or to University Cancer and Blood Center via the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604 or at cfnega.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
