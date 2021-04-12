JEFFERSON - Rickie Stanley Dorsey, 72, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Mr. Dorsey was born in Cleveland, a son of the late John Felton Dorsey and Joyce Gwendolyn Thomas Dorsey of Jefferson. Mr. Dorsey was a member of Northstar Church, a graduate of Lanier Tech, a decorated Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Bobbie Woodall Dorsey, Jefferson; son, Chad Dorsey and his wife Gloria, Jefferson; daughter, DeAnn Dorsey Winkle and her husband Casey, Jefferson; three grandchildren, Devon Dorsey, Kellie Edge and Asher Winkle; brother, Randy Dorsey and his wife Ann, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Russell Harbin officiating with burial to follow with military honors at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
