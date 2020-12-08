MAYSVILLE - Ricky Calvin Akins, 61, Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born on April 17, 1959 in Atlanta, Mr. Akins was the son of Linda Herrin Akins and the late Ray Akins. He was the owner of Akins Plumbing, of the Baptist faith, a NRA member, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps; and was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Akins.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Debbie Calidonna Akins, of the home; sons, Chuck (Becky) Akins and Ben Akins; step-sons, Richard (Mia) Owens, Derek Curry and Andy Curry; daughters, Lana Michelle (Ryan) Jackson and Karissa (Michael) Bucci; brothers, Ronnie Bennett and Joey (Roxanne) Bennett; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside service: Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Cemetery, Maysville, Ga.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
