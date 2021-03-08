WINDER - Ricky Erdmann Boettcher, 72, Winder, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Mr. Boettcher will be best remembered by his family and friends as a dedicated man with a good-natured sense of humor. He received his undergraduate degree in education from Concordia Teachers College and his Masters degree in guidance counseling from Florida Atlantic University. Mr. Boettcher served as an educator with the Lutheran School System for 17 years. He later transitioned to the School District of Palm Beach County where he served as an educator and a guidance counselor. His students would often say that, "Mr. Boettcher was a teacher that always had an open ear and would take time for his students." Mr. Boettcher was a member of the Nativity Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.
Mr. Boettcher is preceded in death by his parents, Erdmann Carl Boettcher and Isabelle Ritz Boettcher; and brothers, Michael and Randy Boettcher.
Mr. Boettcher is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jeanne Boettcher, Winder. The two met while he was student teaching at Emmanuel Lutheran School. He is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer Boettcher; granddaughter, Julia Grace Boettcher, Winder; brother, Jeffry Boettcher, York, Penn.; and sister, Beverly Seitz, York, Penn.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Ehlers-King officiating. A reception will be held following the service at the Fellowship Hall.
It is requested that all attending the service to please abide by the safety guidelines presented by the CDC. The use of facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
