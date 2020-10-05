PENDERGRASS - Ricky Wayne Brooks, 62, Pendergrass, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Ricky was born April 22, 1958 in Winder. He was the son of the late Tony Zenus Brooks and Betty Ann (Roberts) Brooks. He proudly served as a member of the United States Army National Guard. He worked at Cottrell in maintenance for a number of years.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Funderburk) Brooks, Pendergrass; children, Ricky Wayne Brooks Jr., Pendergrass, Scott Matthew Brooks (Jessica), Jefferson, and Jonathan James Brooks, Jefferson; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Mike Brooks, Pendergrass, and Chris Brooks, Statham; and sister, Susan Hardigree, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel in Braselton. The Rev. Johnny Knight will officiate. Interment will follow in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery in Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
