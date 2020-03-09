COMMERCE - Rita Faye Wilson, 60, Commerce, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Wilson and Geneva Kesler Nix. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Jerry Dean Wilson, Commerce; sons, Brandon Sears and Chad Sears; daughter, Lauren Buffington; brother, Tommy Nix; sister, Brenda Woodall; and a number of grandchildren.
Memorial service: Thursday, March 12, 2020 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
