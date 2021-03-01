todd

STATESBORO - Rita Marcelle Todd, 79, Statesboro, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Brown’s Health and Rehab in Statesboro.

She was a Fulton County native and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Grady Todd; and her daughter, Denise Todd.

Surviving are two sons, David Allen Todd, Commerce, and Andrew Thomas “Andy” Todd, Statesboro; two brothers, Jerry Lynn, Conyers, and Leonard Lynn, Atlanta; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

