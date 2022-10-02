Rita Raiford Redd died peacefully in her home on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by family and her loving caregivers, Stacey Orta and Nedra McColskey.
Rita’s life was full. She met and married her beloved husband, Ellis, in 1954. Together, they reared two children, Greg Redd (Mitzi) and Karen Redd Marlowe (Andy), who each brought them three grandchildren, Cody Redd, Kyle Redd and Lucas Redd (Morgan), and Dustin Marlowe (Amber), Brooklyne Marlowe Makaya (T.C.) and Andrew Marlowe (Victoria). Rita had 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She lived to see her children follow her and Ellis into the restaurant business. She was proud of them.
When she wasn't wetting a fishing line, Rita was a mean Rummy player and played Checkers to win. Late in life, she loved “the Wheel” and trips and dinners with family and friends, including Ms. Wilma Barnett. She was a wonderful storyteller and never at a loss for words. Some, including Ellis, might have said that she often talked a tad too much.
Having lent her time to countless causes and charitable organizations over the years, Rita was a long-time member of both Bethany United Methodist Church and of the Jefferson Pilot Club, serving both in many capacities. She leaves a legacy of love and service to family, to faith and to this community. Should we all be fortunate enough to leave the same mark on this world.
Funeral service: Monday, October 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastors Johnny Ray and Larisa Parker officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 3, 2022, in the Bethany Family Life Center following the Committal Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
