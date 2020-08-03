HOSCHTON - Robbie Lynn Bettis, 68, Hoschton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020
Robbie Lynn Bettis is a third generation Hoschtonian. She has a Masters Degree in Marketing Education from the University of Georgia and was an educator on the secondary and post secondary level for 30 years. As a club adviser she guided numerous local, state and national winners in marketing and management competitive events. Mrs. Bettis has received many awards including the 2001 Georgia Delta Epsilon Chi Adviser of the Year, twice the Lanier Technical College Educator of the year, and was honored as the 1979 Georgia Educator of year.
After retiring from the education field, Mrs. Bettis and her husband Fred pursued their second career in the antique industry. They own three antique shops in Hoschton and Braselton. They still reside in Hoschton where they are very active in community events; and watch the old pass away in the name of progress.
Survivors include husband, Fred Bettis; sons, Ryan Langford, Hoschton, and Greg Bettis and wife Candace, Temple; daughters, Lisa York and husband Kevin, Mt. Airy, Julie Grindle and husband Roger, Pendergrass, Amy Woods and husband Ron, Gillsville, and Michelle Bettis, Braselton; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
