BRASELTON - Robert Alan Kohler, 65, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home - Braselton.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Kohler was born July 30, 1955 to the late Frank and Barbara Kohler in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Known as “The Great Putzer”, he was able to fix anything and was a site manager for Brambles.
Mr. Kohler is survived by his wife, Melissa Kohler, Braselton; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Brandi Switalski, Panama City Beach, Florida; son, Joseph Switalski, Braselton; grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Jayden and Lambeau; siblings, Ronald and Ginny Kohler, Muskego, Wisconsin, Donald Kohler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Karen and Dean Truman, Rice Lake, Wisconsin; and mother-in-law, Barbara Halsey, Braselton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Gainesville, Ga. 30501, 770-219-8888.
Memorial Park Funeral Home – Braselton, 5257 Green Street, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
