Robert “Bob” Cullison, 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Bob was born September 6, 1942 to Robert and Evelynn Cullison of Rushville, Indiana. Eager to serve his country, Bob joined the United States Army at age 17. He served our country proudly in Vietnam by completing four tours. Bob retired from the Army a decorated solider after 20 years of diligent service. Upon retirement, he worked for the Jackson County Correctional Center where he served as the Correctional Supervisor over the inmate maintenance department for several years before he retired.
Bob married the love of his life Linda, on August 23, 1967. They were inseparable for nearly 53 years; most would joke that Bob was lucky enough to survive living with Linda after all those years.
You could often find Bob hunting, and he received immense joy in teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and instilled a love and appreciation of guns. His greatest accomplishment was living a wonderful life with his soulmate, Linda, surrounded by their children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Cullison; daughters, Bonnie Brown and husband, Matt, and MaryAnn Norz, Germany; sons, Billy Cullison and Robert Cullison Jr., Germany; brothers, Thomas Cullison and Kenny Cullison; sister, Kathy Cullison Arnold; grandchildren, Saxon Corley and wife, Emily, Brier Corley, Danielle Harper, and husband, Eric, Emilye Cullison, Greyson Corley and Cody Cullison; great-grandson Ayden Corley; numerous nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In