JEFFERSON - Robert “Bob” McElhannon Freeman, 97, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, November 5, 2020 following a brief illness.
Mr. Freeman was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Gus and Florence Lloyd Freeman, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a charter member of the Albert Gordon Post 56 of the American Legion, and a longtime member of the Jefferson Lions Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Freeman is preceded by all of his siblings; and his wife, Betty Hardy Freeman.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Freeman (Darla), Athens; grandson, Robby Freeman (Whitney), Athens; and two great-grandchildren, Finley Jane Freeman and Rob Freeman.
Graveside service: Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Woodbine Cemetery with Pastor Richard Dickson officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
