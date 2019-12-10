COMER - Robert "Bob" Nolan Bell, 65, Bell's Ferry Road, Comer, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He was born on October 20, 1954 in Orange Park, Florida, to the late David John Bell and Florence Mae Miller. Mr. Bell was a general contractor in the construction business and also worked as a fabricator at Section 8 Armament in Colbert. Robert moved with his family from Jacksonville, Florida, to Comer in 1984.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Lynette Cooner Bell; children, Robert "Bobby" Bell, Meghan Wallace (Michael), Lindsay Bell and Caitlin Deadwyler (Kaleb), all of Comer; three grandchildren, Hayden Bell, Oakwood, Rogan Bell, Comer, and Augustus Wallace, Comer; and a brother, John Calvin Bell, Jacksonville, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Alice Gray and Jayne Bell.
Celebration of life service: Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bass Lake, 60 Blackthorn Road, Colbert.. The family wants to make this a celebration of Robert "Bob" Bell's life. The family wants all family and friends to come and celebrate the amazing life of this great man, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Coil and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson St., Hartwell, is honored to be serving the family.
