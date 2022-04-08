HULL - Robert “Bob” Wayne Lance, 86, Hull, died at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Born on July 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Reba Carter Lance Patterson and Wayne Leon Lance.
Bob graduated high school from Colbert and started a career at Western Electric. This eventually led to his employment in the telephone industry where he retired from BellSouth with 36 years experience.
Bob was the co-owner of Bill’s Bar-B-Q in Hull with his late brother, William “Bill” Lance, and his brother, George Thomas “Tom” Patterson. Bill, Bob and Tom happily served the small town of Hull for 33 years serving the best BBQ and chicken mull around.
Bob also served in the U.S. Army during 1958-1960.
Bob and his wife Brenda were married for 48 years. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved spending time with his two daughters and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Massey Lance; two daughters, Amy Lance Brown and Donna Lance Young; four grandchildren, Christopher Jacob “CJ” Brown, Abby Colleen Brown, Callyn Massey Young and Kiersten Kaye Young; his sister Betty Janette Black; and brother, George Thomas “Tom” Patterson.
The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for their exceptional care.
Funeral service: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, with Eric Buffington officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Michael McGraw, Malcolm Lance, David Black, Barry Black, John Means and Nathan Witcher.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
