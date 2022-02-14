WINDER - Robert “Bobby” Boggus, 75, Winder, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Mr. Boggus was a resident of Barrow County since 1963 and was a retired brick mason. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Boggus was an avid supporter of the Winder-Barrow Speedway where he was recently inducted into their Hall of Fame and was the driver of car #77.
Mr. Boggus is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, only eight days prior, Mary Maddox Boggus; parents, Morgan Boggus and Carlyne Black Boggus; and siblings, Lavonia Gilleland, Willie Lee Boggus and Kenneth Boggus.
Mr. Boggus is survived by his daughter and son-in-law; Sheryl and Johnny Emmett, Winder; and granddaughter and spouse, Morgan (Jacob) Howington, Auburn.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 14, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Paul Moore officiating.
The family of Mr. Boggus welcomes flowers for his service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
