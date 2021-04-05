COLBERT - Robert “Bobby” Franklin Goldman, Colbert, one of the truest heroes of the faith and a beloved husband, father and friend to many, was born on February 2, 1939 in Augusta, and passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Married for 58 years to his sweetheart Becky, Bobby had a deep and abiding love for his family, his church family, all things Southern Gospel, the Atlanta Braves and more than anything else - his God. He was the kindest and most gentle-hearted of men, and it was rare for those blessed to share life with him to go through trials and not feel his constant love, support and prayer.
Prior to moving to Georgia in 2007, he and Becky lived in Potts Camp, Mississippi for almost 40 years and attended the Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. They moved to Georgia to be near their daughter and her husband and attended New Life Apostolic Church in Watkinsville.
Bobby proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, being stationed in Germany, and later found great joy singing with The Wilson Bros. Quartet from 1970-1971. One of his favorite songs to sing in his beloved church was an old southern gospel hymn called “Until Then”. Oh, how sweet the words of that song are today to all who knew and loved him. “But until then, my heart will go on singing, until then with joy I’ll carry on. Until the day my eyes behold the city, until the day God calls me home.” Without a doubt, when God called Bobby home, he left this world with a (Southern Gospel!) song of praise in his heart and is now part of the most beautiful heavenly choir. While he will be missed so dearly by those left behind, it brings us so much peace and joy to know he is healed and whole, and that his eyes are finally beholding “the city” he sang about so many times.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Newton and Lula Lenora Parker Goldman.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Wilson Goldman; his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Steve Russell; his sister and brother-in-law, Melvis and Jon Click; as well as a host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a private service following at Lord and Stephens West. Pallbearers will be Lyle Usry, Trevor Usry, Brandon Thompson, Jeff Jordan, Kevin Hammond, James Dew, Ashley Vaughn and Tyler Chapman.
The service will be livestreamed via Lord and Stephens Facebook page using the following link. https://www.facebook.com/LordandStephens/
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Comer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Life Apostolic Church Nehemiah Project at 2050 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
