HULL - Robert Bradley, 88, Hull, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Bradley was born in Hull to the late Clifford Melvin and Vella Gooch Bradley. Mr. Bradley was a retired plumber and a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bradley was also preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Francine Reidling Bradley.
Mr. Bradley is survived by his sons, Kenneth and Terry Bradley, both of Hull; daughters, Teresa Self and Susan Peterson, both of Hull; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Jackson officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
