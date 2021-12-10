bradberry

JEFFERSON - Robert Coleman Bradberry, 93, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Mr. Bradberry was born in South Carolina, the son of the late Fred and Anna Mae Bennett Bradberry, was a graduate of Clemson University in 1956, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Winder and was a retired electrical engineer with the Georgia Power Company.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Davis Bradberry, Jefferson; children, Robert David Bradberry (Janet), Melissa Kay Bradberry, Marcia Anne Jones, James Davis (Trina) and Christopher Davis (Patty); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Thyatira-Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

