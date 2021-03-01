Robert Elder “Bob” Patterson, 65, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 in his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Athens to the late Coile and Frances Patton Patterson and was a life-long resident of Madison County. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1973, was a member of Hull Baptist Church and enjoyed playing sports in his younger life. He retired from DuPont after 28 years of service, where he worked in the maintenance department. After retiring, Bob worked in construction and woodworking. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. Bob was a devoted family man and very much enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rose A. Patterson, Hull; children, Christy Patterson Cook and her husband, Jason, Jefferson, Misty Patterson Stewart and her husband, Adam, Colbert, and Tony Patterson, Hull; brother, Tim Patterson and his wife, Norma, Hull; grandchildren, Alex Dominguez, Hull, Malachi Cook, Jefferson, and Daniel Stewart, Colbert; and several nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral service: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert City Cemetery with the Reverend Clay Huff officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd., Building 100, Suite 171, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In