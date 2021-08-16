ROYSTON - Robert Eugene Ledford, 86, Royston, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Ledford was born in Decatur on May 3, 1935, son of the late Charles Ledford and the late Ester Long Ledford. He was a builder, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Ledford; and sisters, JoAnn Godfrey and Betty Ford.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Vaughn Ledford; step-sons, Jack Crowe, Florida, and Tony Crowe, Dallas; step-daughters, Brenda Arden, Easley, S.C., and Patricia Reece of Chesnee, S.C.; sister, Margaret Cochran, Alabama; seven step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Reggie Vaughn and Chris Pritchett officiating. Interment will be at the Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
