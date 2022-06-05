NICHOLSON - Robert Grady "Bob" Miller, 50, Nicholson, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 28, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Bob was born July 14, 1971 in Commerce. He loved his family and everything cars and crime shows. He joined several family members in heaven including his parents, Michael Grady and Linda (Smith) Miller; brother, Mike Miller; and grandparents, Robert (Bob) and Eula Rea (Duffell) Smith, Charles Grady and Martha Mazelle (Dye) Miller.
Bob leaves behind the most important part of his world, his sons, Joshua Blake and Jonah Casey Miller. He loved them dearly and was extremely proud of them. Bob is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Michael and LaRea (Miller) Kriesse; many nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He will be missed terribly by everyone who knew and loved him.
