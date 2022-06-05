miller

NICHOLSON - Robert Grady "Bob" Miller, 50, Nicholson, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 28, 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Bob was born July 14, 1971 in Commerce. He loved his family and everything cars and crime shows. He joined several family members in heaven including his parents, Michael Grady and Linda (Smith) Miller; brother, Mike Miller; and grandparents, Robert (Bob) and Eula Rea (Duffell) Smith, Charles Grady and Martha Mazelle (Dye) Miller.

Bob leaves behind the most important part of his world, his sons, Joshua Blake and Jonah Casey Miller. He loved them dearly and was extremely proud of them. Bob is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Michael and LaRea (Miller) Kriesse; many nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He will be missed terribly by everyone who knew and loved him.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.