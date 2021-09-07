WINDER - Robert H. Dixon, 85, Winder, known to most as Bob, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.
He is remembered by friends and family as a dedicated servant of the Lord and compassionate leader.
Bob was born in Vidalia, on September 5, 1935, the son of the late Woodrow W. Dixon and the late Margaret Rockett Dixon. Bob graduated from Vidalia High School in Vidalia in 1954 and from the Georgia Teachers College (presently Georgia Southern University) in Statesboro in 1958 with a degree in physical education. Bob started his career in education and was a coach and athletic director at Winder-Barrow High School, implementing and designing the W. Clair Harris Stadium. He was inducted into the Athletic Wall of Fame at Winder-Barrow High School.
After coaching, he worked as a district sales manager at Moen Inc. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, grief share and chairman of the prayer committee. He served on the Barrow County Board of Education, after leaving coaching, from 1972 until 1998. He came out of retirement in 2008 to serve on the city council of Winder. He will be most remembered for his love of his children, grandchildren, brothers, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by Nancy Jenkins Dixon and Diane Moon Dixon.
Bob is survived by his children, daughter, Teri Dixon Borders (Hanson), Birmingham, Ala.; sons, Robert Brent Dixon (Jennifer), Manhattan, Kan., and Jeffrey Stevens, Winder; five granddaughters, Katherine Dixon, Molly Dixon, Grace Dixon, Maggie Dixon and Mary Hanson Borders; brothers, Jimmy and Patricia Dixon, Vidalia, and Bonnie and Faye Dixon, Hawkinsville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Winder First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
