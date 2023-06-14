HOSCHTON - Robert Henry Puckett, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mr. Puckett was the son of the late Ross and Ethel Puckett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Mr. Puckett is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Healan Puckett, Hoschton; brother and sister-in-law, Windell and Margaret Puckett, Hoschton; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside service: Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend John Burchfield officiating.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 10 until 11:45 a.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 18-24

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.