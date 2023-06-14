HOSCHTON - Robert Henry Puckett, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Mr. Puckett was the son of the late Ross and Ethel Puckett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Healan Puckett, Hoschton; brother and sister-in-law, Windell and Margaret Puckett, Hoschton; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend John Burchfield officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 10 until 11:45 a.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In